UPDATED: San Francisco UPS station hit by gunman

SAN FRANCISCO--At least four people are dead after a shooting at a UPS facility in San Francisco Wednesday morning.

The gunman shot himself and his condition is unknown.

Media reports say San Francisco police have secured the building, and is searching the building for victims and witnesses, the department said in a tweet.

The package sorting and delivery facility employs about 350 people.

The company cannot provide any identifications until the police investigation is complete.

"The company is saddened and deeply concerned about affected employees, family members and the community we share," UPS said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those touched by this incident. To assist our employees during this time, UPS has made professional counseling available.

