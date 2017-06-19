UPS introduces November, December surcharges in U.S.

ATLANTA, GA – UPS has announced a new peak charge that will be applied during selected weeks in November and December for U.S. residential, large packages, and packages over maximum limits.

Larger, heavier or unusually shaped or sized shipments create “greater operational complexity” during high-demand periods, said Alan Gerhenhorn, Chief Commercial Officer.

“With the new peak charge, per-package costs for many shipments will only marginally increase during this very busy time of year,” he said.

A fee of 27 cents will be added to ground residential deliveries from November 19 to December 2, and from December 17 to 23. The latter week will also see an extra 81 cents for next day air residential, 97 cents for second day air residential, and 97 cents for three-day select residential. From November 19 to December 23, the company will also apply peak surcharges to large packages and packages that exceed maximum size limits.