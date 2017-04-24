UPS names Chief Information and Engineering Officer

ATLANTA, GA – UPS has announced they’ve combined all technology and engineering functions into one organization and have named Juan Perez Chief Information and Engineering Officer. Mark Wallace will continue to lead Global Engineering and Sustainability as a member of UPS’ executive Management Committee and will report to Perez.

In this new position, Perez will head a team of UPS engineers and IT professionals with a focus on developing the company’s Smart Logistics Network.

“UPS has a long history of investing in technology and engineering, and we are committed to driving growth, enabling customer solutions, and creating shareholder value through a constant focus on innovation,” said David Abney, chairman and Chief Executive Officer of UPS. “As we look to the future, it is critical that we align all of our efforts into one, cohesive, fast-moving and powerful technology organization – Juan is ideally positioned to lead our efforts in these areas.”

Perez was appointed to Chief Information Officer in March of 2016 and proved to be a “change agent” for the company throughout his 27 years with UPS as he found new ways to quickly put technology and engineering into action. Perez also played a key role in the development of UPS operational technology tools and strategies used today to facilitate driver scheduling, package delivery operations, as well as other technology-enabled services.

In addition, Perez worked with the IT team that developed the On-Road Integrated Optimization and Navigation (ORION) system used by UPS operations to optimize delivery routes.

“At UPS, we are on a relentless path of innovation that will always be driven by technology in support of our customers and our operations,” said Perez. “But we need to move forward even faster. UPS operates at the intersection of the physical and virtual worlds, and we have unique opportunities to deploy cutting-edge technologies ranging from artificial intelligence and machine learning to the internet of things, all tied together through big data.”

The company also announced they are creating a new Advanced Technology Group that will help accelerate decisions and improve collaboration as UPS introduces key components of its next generation network. The group will conduct research, testing and develop new technologies and models to improve global network capabilities in addition to helping strengthen partnerships with technology companies and academic institutions to explore new and emerging technologies and solutions.