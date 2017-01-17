U.S. regulators looking for driver drug tests

WASHINGTON--The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has begun notifying selected truck that they will be required to submit their 2016 USDOT drug and alcohol testing program results within 60 days as directed by 49 CFR § 382.403.

The Annual Drug and Alcohol Information Survey results are used to determine the random testing rates for the following year. Carriers notified by FMCSA that they have been selected to complete the annual survey are required to respond by March 15, 2017. Failure to respond may result in civil penalties.

For more information on USDOT/FMCSA drug and alcohol testing rules and regulations, see: https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/regulations/drug-alcohol-testing/overview-drug-and-alcohol-rules.

Drivers and carriers with further questions should contact FMCSAdrugandalcohol@dot.gov or call 202-366-4844.