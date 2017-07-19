U.S. rep looks to delay ELDs

WASHINGTON D.C. -– U.S. Representative Brian Babin is proposing a two-year delay in mandating Electronic Logging Devices in the U.S., under legislation that he introduced today.

Current plans would mandate the ELDs beginning in December.

Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) executive vice president Todd Spencer says there are many unanswered questions about ELDs, and that they are no more reliable than a paper logbook, making a delay of implementation from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) necessary.

"The agency has failed to answer important questions… about this mandate,” Spencer said in a release. “The agency refuses to certify any ELD as compliant with the rule, thus leaving consumers with no idea if a device they purchase is indeed compliant.”

Babin said his bill will offer a temporary remedy to those small businesses struggling to implement the devices into their trucks before the end-of-year deadline.

“If trucking companies want to continue implementing and using ELDs, they should go right ahead, but for those who don’t want the burden, expense, and uncertainty… we can and should offer relief,” Babin said.

The bill, titled H.R. 3282, the ELD Extension Act of 2017, was introduced July 19.