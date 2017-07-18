U.S. trailer orders, production rise

BLOOMINGTON, IN – Net orders for U.S. trailers exceeded expectations -- reaching 18,900 units in June, FTR reports. That marks an increase of 12% over May and 58% above June 2016.

In the past 12 months, trailer orders have reached 261,000 units. Production rose 5% in May, largely among makers of dry and refrigerated vans, pushing the overall backlog down 6%.

“Orders did not fall all much from the respectable numbers posted in March and April. Backlogs are dropping, but that’s due to the high build rates rather than lower orders,” said Don Ake, vice president – commercial vehicles.

“Medium and small fleets are ordering trailers as the spot freight market remains hot. Large fleets are taking delivery on orders placed months ago, as the expected stronger freight growth starts to happen. Replacement demand for dry vans continues and flatbed demand has begun to take off. The trailer market continues to exceed expectations in 2017.”