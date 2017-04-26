VDO RoadLog meets ELD compliance requirements

ALLENTOWN, PA – Continental has announced two of their electronic logging devices (ELD), VDO RoadLog ELD and VDO RoadLog ELD Plus, meet compliance requirements for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) ELD Mandate that will come into effect this December.

VDO RoadLog has been self-certified by Continental and is listed on the FMCSA list of “Registered ELDs.”

“VDO RoadLog is not only in 100% compliance with the current FMCSA rule, but also will stay in compliance as the rule’s technical specifications change in the future,” said Alexis Capelle, ELD program manager for Continental. “Continental will continue to provide free, on-going software upgrades to meet future regulatory requirements as they are released by FMCSA.”

Continental’s ELDs and software meet the rule’s standards for hardware, software, connectivity methods and integration with the vehicle’s engine, as well as tamper-resistance. In addition, VDO RoadLog is compatible with both modern CAN-bus vehicles and older vehicles with no data ports.

Unlike some of the ELDs on the market Continental’s ELD systems are available with no monthly fees or contracts.

The VDO RoadLog ELD features a built-in printer that prints out the driver’s log at the push of a button. VDO RoadLog also offers a plug-and-play solution for compliance reporting and combines GPS data with input from the vehicle to create a digital log that the driver can either download or print out on the spot when required.

Fleets using VDO RoadLog also have access to other products like VDO RoadLog Office, an online fleet management and compliance reporting tool. VDO RoadLog Office is capable of track and trace mapping, driver/vehicle monitoring, automatic log auditing, remote driver HOS availability text-based messaging and remote monitoring and management of drivers, vehicles and loads.