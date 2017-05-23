Velociti doubles size of HQ

RIVERSIDE, MO--Velociti Inc., a "technology deployment" company specializing in transportation and networking technology products, is putting the finishing touches on an expansion project that will double the size of its headquarters in this Midwest community. The additional 33,000 sqare feet will not only accommodate Velociti’s growing team but will house an expanded warehouse for inventory management, staging and configuration; a fitness center and a cafeteria.

Velociti technicians will soon begin installing the additional digital signage, Wi-Fi and audio/video conferencing systems for the new space. The plan also includes technology demo points for customer walk-throughs, including an RFID system to illustrate Velociti’s inventory management process, a sample state-of-the-art security system and the synergy between fleet technologies and the facility technologies they interact with.

“Velociti truly is a full-service technology partner,” says Deryk Powell, President of Velociti. “We not only install the systems; we test, design, manage and support these systems. What better way to illustrate that, than through our own unique showcase facility?”

Since Jan. 1, Velociti has hired 17 additional office personnel: project managers, a system engineer, scheduling coordinators, a marketing coordinator, a marketing intern and warehouse assistants.

“Our goal was to create a space that reflects our appreciation for our employees, where they could collaborate and innovate,” Deryk says. “We have an incredible team and they deserve a space that reflects the hard work and dedication they put in every day.”