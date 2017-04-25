Video highlights U-joint inspection, replacement

ELGIN, IL – SKF has released an online video showing how to inspect and replace a U-joint on a commercial vehicle, using the rear driveshaft U-joint on a 2017 Freightliner Cascadia for the demonstration.

“Through videos like this offered on our YouTube channel skfpartsinfo.tv, SKF is aiming to help fleet technicians deliver reliable performance and maximum service life, ultimately minimizing truck downtime,” said Brian Jungmann, marketing communications manager.

The video is available here, covering everything from required tools to an overview of a detailed inspection, and step-by-step instructions for disassembly and reassembly.