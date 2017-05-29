VIDEO: Inspecting wheel ends and fuel tanks

TORONTO, ON – The latest installments of Today’s Trucking’s video series on Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) inspection procedures are now online – covering the inspections of wheel ends and fuel tank areas.

Wheel Ends:

http://www.todaystrucking.com/cvsa-inspections-ep-6-wheel-ends

Fuel Tanks:

http://www.todaystrucking.com/cvsa-inspections-ep-7-the-fuel-tank

The inspection series is being rolled out to clarify the 37-steps taken in a North American Standard Level 1 Inspection, which is followed during the annual Roadcheck inspection blitz as well as other roadside inspections throughout the year.

This year’s Roadcheck will take place from June 6-8, and will highlight cargo securement rules.

Nearly 17 trucks or buses are inspected every minute during Roadcheck.