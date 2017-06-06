Video series highlights each step in Level 1 inspection

TORONTO, ON – Today’s Trucking is distributing a special edition of its NewsFirst bulletin today, highlighting information about the annual Roadcheck inspection blitz that runs June 6-8.

About 17 Level 1 inspections will be conducted every minute across North America, as enforcement teams take a close look at drivers and equipment alike.

The email bulletin will also highlight a series of 20 video clips featuring Today’s Trucking editor John G. Smith and Samantha Sarasin, Ontario Ministry of Transportation enforcement officer and provincial Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) instructor, who will discuss each step in a Level 1 inspection.

To see the entire video series, visit http://www.todaystrucking.com/video-trucking-tips.