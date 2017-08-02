Videos dive into new Volvo VNR

TORONTO, ON – Today’s Trucking has unveiled three new videos exploring Volvo’s new VNR regional tractor, with equipment editor Jim Park taking the wheel.

It begins with a look at a new driver information display and “human/machine interface.” Volvo Trucks technology product marketing manager, Jason Spence, walks us through the new display and the new steering wheel mounted controls for the system.

Then there’s a look at the VNR 640, targeted toward fleets and drivers that run short over-the-road trips from a few days to a week out. It’s an ideal size for that type of operation. We took one for a test drive in Winston-Salem, North Carolina about a month after the new lineup was introduced.

For those looking for a day-cab, Jim takes the VNR 300 on a test drive in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, finding that the truck is as much at home on Main Street as on Fifth Avenue.

