Volvo halts production of 16-liter D16 engine

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Volvo Trucks North America has discontinued North American production of the 16-liter Volvo D16 engine.

A statement from the OEM says the decision is the result of limited market demand for this engine displacement and the long-term investment that would be required to maintain the D16 for the unique operating requirements of the North American market.

"We also continue to see a general shift among our highway customers toward the lighter, more fuel-efficient Volvo D13 engine which comprises the most popular engine displacement in North America," the company stated.

The D16 engine was available in Volvo VNL and VNX models. The VNL will continue to be available with the Volvo D11, D13 and Cummins X15 engines.

The VNX, in which the D16 was standard, will remain in the product lineup and Volvo is evaluating solutions that will allow us to offer it in the future.

In the interim, Volvo intends to offer an X-package for the VNL model, providing the ride height and heavy-haul attributes of the VNX with either the Volvo D13 or Cummins X15 engine. The package will include a 20,000-lb front axle, dual steering gears, heavy-duty bumper, chrome grille, high ride height for improved ground clearance, and 500-hp versions of the Volvo D13 and Cummins X15 engines.

The Volvo I-Shift AMT is standard on trucks equipped with a D11 or D13 engine and manual transmissions are available as an option. The X15 engine is available with a manual transmission or the Eaton Ultrashift transmission.

Aftermarket service and support will continue for customers who currently have a D16 engine.