Volvo launch showcases new customer center

DUBLIN, VA – Volvo revealed more than a new long-haul truck with the official launch of its VNL on Tuesday.

The event was set against the backdrop of a new customer center as part of the company’s New River Valley plant, and about 3,000 customers and dealers are expected to visit in coming weeks.

Part of a broader US $38.1-million manufacturing investment in Dublin, Virginia, the facility covers 36,000 square feet, and features a product showroom, two exhibit rooms, a pair of pilot review rooms, and a central theater with an 82-foot turntable. Much of it is currently staged to showcase features of the new VNL and VNR trucks, complete with cutaways of cabs, and kiosks to demonstrate smart steering wheel controls and a new display that has been added to the gauge cluster.

Customers can take trucks up to highway speeds on a related 1.1-mile track with banked corners, numerous surfaces and grades – or view the activities from an observation area.

Look at it from above, and the structure even takes the shape of a Volvo logo, officially known as the iron mark.

“Now, our trucks, engines and transmissions are all spotlighted in one location, in a one-of-a-kind facility designed to offer a unique brand experience that only Volvo can offer,” said Göran Nyberg, president of Volvo Trucks North America.

Officials broke ground on the new facility in September 2015.