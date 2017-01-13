Volvo recalls 6,000 trucks

GREENBORO, N.C.--Volvo has recalled certain VNL, VNM and VNX truck models built between 2012 and 2016 for an issue with the electronic air dryer that could allow oil and water to contaminate the brake system.

The recall affects 6,127 vehicles.

The defect stems from incorrect parameters used to control the cycling of the electronic air dryer. The parameters were set to low at 1/3 of the required volume of air to purge the desiccant. As a result, more condensation may occur and be passed through the air system.

This can allow oil and water to contaminate the brake system and affect brake performance over time and in certain conditions, such as cold weather. The repair involves reprogramming the vehicle control module with the correct parameters for the air dryer and may also include replacement of the air dryer filter.

The recall is proactive. There have been no reports of accidents related to the defect. Volvo found the glitch in October and informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that a voluntary safety recall would be conducted to address the issue.

Volvo has already notified dealers of the issue and will mail notifications to owners on or before Feb. 17, 2017. Repair instructions are also tentatively scheduled for release by Feb. 17.