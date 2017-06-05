Volvo unveils painted parts program

DUBLIN, VA – Volvo is now offered a genuine painted parts program, delivering factory-built replacement parts that are custom painted for pre-order or a quick turnaround.

The program includes more than three dozen different parts including hoods and bumpers for the Volvo VNL or VNM, and each part is coated in the same Imron paint used at Volvo Trucks’ New River Valley facility in Dublin, Virginia. Fully dressed hoods for the VNL come with mirrors, headlights and grille ready to bolt into place. And full cabs are available painted, sealed and ready for dressing at a dealership. Enhanced, semi-groomed daycabs are available for both models.

All hoods and bumpers are expected to be shipped within 48 hours of a request, while cab options will be available within 20 days.

“Our customers have asked for a solution to reduce their time in the shop as a result of body repairs,” said Michael Leipold, Volvo Trucks parts marketing product manager. “With this program, our dealers can stock or express-order custom-painted pieces for their fleet customers. In some cases, repairs can literally begin on those vehicles as soon as the truck rolls into the shop. That can mean the truck is on the road days earlier than was previously possible.”