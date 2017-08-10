Wabash Canada earns 5-star designation

LAFAYETTE, IN – Wabash Canada is one of just a handful of companies that have been awarded Wabash National's five-star dealer status for 2016.

Seven out of 23 dealers were recognized as top performers through the company’s Dealer Ambassador Program. Others with five-star status included Fleetco, M&K Trailer Centers, and TEC Equipment. Fleetstop Trailers, Twin State Trailers, and Wick’s Truck Trailers were awarded four stars.

“Our four- and five-star dealers have demonstrated their commitment to serving our customers by consistently striving to exceed customer expectations,” said Todd Chrzan, Wabash National's director of sales – commercial trailer products. “Our dealers are some of Wabash National’s most valuable assets and an integral part of the company’s success. Our top dealers continually show us they share our values of quality and innovation. It’s a privilege to work with them.”

Awards were presented during an annual dealer meeting on August 9.