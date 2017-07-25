Wajax distributing B'laster line

Wajax is now the exclusive Canadian distributor of B’laster penetrants, lubricants, and rust inhibitors.

The products include the Original PB B’laster Penetrant, which quickly breaks loose rusted or frozen parts caused by rust and corrosion; B’laster High-Performance White Lithium Grease, a low-odor white grease; B’laster Industrial Graphite Dry Lubricant, which creates a quick-drying film; and B’laster NonChlorinated Brake Cleaner, which dissolves and flushes away brake fluid, oil and grease from brake linings, rotors and drums.