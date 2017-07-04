Wal-Mart wants women drivers to feel safer

BENTONVILLE, AK--Wal-Mart wants its women drivers to feel more comfortable and secure at their jobs and the retailing giant also plans to hire more female drivers in the future.

Those are some of the messages that came out of the company's first Women in Trucking conference, held in mid-June, at the corporate headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas. More than 100 drivers attended the event.

According to Arkansasonline.com, Wal-Mart met with the women to learn what the company can do to make trucking more welcoming to their gender.

In addition to meeting with Wal-Mart brass, conference participants discussed issues such as security, cab-design and sleeper-berth amenities. Arkansasonline.com reported that the women suggested the company outfit the trucks with removable portable toilets for when a driver does not feel safe or comfortable leaving the truck.

Participants also received self-defence tips to prepare them for physical dangers they might encounter on the road.