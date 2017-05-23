Wall hook clears trailer floors

The new E-Hook from Kinedyne transforms empty space into an area that can hold tubes, pipes, beams, cables, hoses, ladders, and just about anything else that might otherwise clutter a trailer floor.

The E-Hook mounts to any vertical A-track, E-track, or logistic post system, using brackets that slide into track slots. It has a Working Load Limit of 300 pounds, and freight with contoured shapes can be accommodated by installing hooks at different heights.

The device even has an eye loop at the outer end, which can connect to other cargo securement products. It’s made of zinc-plated steel, while the cradle is covered in a slip-resistant orange vinyl.

Look for it beginning in June 2017.