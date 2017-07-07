Ward's launching new seamless service

ALTOONA, PA. --Beginning on July 10th, Ward Transport & Logistics Corp. will offer a new expedited service for customers in the Mid-Atlantic region and throughout North America.

According to Mike Moss, chief operating officer at Ward, "this new service will be available for ground and air in both national and international markets with Ward's industry-recognized money back guarantee. It will begin with a seamless dynamic quote and capacity commitment followed by continuous monitoring from start to delivery to ensure that our customers will experience our 'Obsessive Customer Service.'"

"This is an additional part of being able to offer a total supply chain solution," says Bill T. Ward, Ward's CEO. "This innovative new service helps us continue to offer solutions that combine the latest technology with the features that our customers tell us they want."

Ward Transport and Logistics delivers Obsessive Customer Service™ in the form of Less than Truckload (LTL), Logistics (3PL) and Brokerage Services. The Company serves 186 million people in 25 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam.