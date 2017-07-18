Walter Surface Technologies has launched the Surfox 205, Surfox Mini TIG, and spot weld cleaning system.

Surfox 205 machines use an electrochemical process to clean and passivate TIG and spot welds on stainless steel, aluminum and titanium – offering an option to abrasion or hazardous solutions like pickling paste, the company says.

The Mini Surfox is designed for work in the field when cleaning TIG or spot welds on aluminum and stainless steel. The unit’s size is meant to support things like equipment repair, installations and touch ups.