Western carriers. Here's your chance to bone up on ELDs

VANCOUVER—The British Columbia Trucking Association (BCTA) wants you to be ready when electronic logging devices (ELD) become mandatory so it's inviting BCTA members and non-members to a special panel session scheduled for the afternoon of Tuesday, February 7 at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford hotel in Surrey BC.

Stateside, ELDs will be mandatory come December. Canadian draft legislation is expected mid-2017 and a compliance date will ensue.

Presenters at the BCTA session include: Jeffrey James, Washington Division Administrator, US Department of Transportation; Cole Delisle, Acting Deputy Director, Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement and various BCTA carrier members who’ve already adopted the technology and have advice to share.

The seminar costs $80 per person for BCTA members and $95 per non-member. (GST added.)

To register, click here.

To find out where the rules stand, click here.