What's up with Bison Transport's 7 angels?

WINNIPEG, MB— Bison Driver Taljinder Sohi was just named a Highway Angel by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) in recognition of his roadside heroics last May, on highway 5 in B.C. Sohi’s award brings to seven the number of Bison drivers who’ve been given angel wings since 2011 because they’ve stopped to help somebody.

What’s up with that? Does the Winnipeg-based carrier have a good-Samaritan policy?

Garth Pitzel is Bison’s Director of Safety and Driver Development and he says not. “We don’t have a policy. It’s just the right thing to do.”

The good-deed doing, Pitzel says, is simply “an extension of the culture we’ve created at Bison about protecting people.”

“There are many ways to prevent an accident but we tell our people, ‘your job is to make it home safely,’” Pitzel—who himself won the TCA’s 2016 Clare C. Casey Professional of the Year award for his positive contribution to safety on the highway—said.

Among Bison’s range of corporate safety programs is the “Right to Decide” plan, under which drivers can choose not to drive if they think the road conditions, their vehicle’s conditions or even their own psychological state is not road worthy.

“It’s part of our culture to protect our employees and our contractors and other people we share the road with," Pitzel said, adding, “and that load can be an hour late if you’re helping somebody.”

P.S. The TCA just released the short list nominees for the 2016 North American Driver of the Year. According to the TCA, these nominees “drive safely, give to their communities, protect the environment and enhance the image of trucking. In other words---they make us all proud to a part of this industry.” The winner will be announced at TCA’s annual conference in March. Among the three finalists for Company Driver of the Year? Bison man Murray Manuliak.