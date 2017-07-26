White House agenda loses speed-limiter law

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Neither the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will be looking to make speed-limiters mandatory in the U.S. in the near future.

The agencies appear to have dropped pursuit of the regulation in accordance with another regulation signed by Trump in January requiring government departments and agencies to get rid of two existing regulations for each new one introduced.

Put on the agenda last September after a decade of lobbying by the industry and safety advocates, the item was not on the revised unified agenda released by the White House last week, nor on the agenda of either agency.

“By amending and eliminating regulations that are ineffective, duplicative, and obsolete, the administration can promote economic growth and innovation and protect individual liberty," the White House Office of Management and Budget said about the new agenda, echoing the President’s thoughts on the January order.

Speed-limiter laws require trucks to be sold with a device on-board, and for the device to be maintained and used by the purchaser and driver. The devices have been installed on most new trucks for about 25 years. New regulations would require they be turned on and used within the specified speed limit.

Speed limiting devices are already required to be used in many areas, including Ontario where the law requires them to be set to a maximum of 105 kilometers per hour. A maximum speed limit had not yet been proposed for the U.S. when the item was removed from the agenda.

Opponents of the regulation, such as the American Trucking Associations and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Associations complained the lack of specifics with regards to speed, as well as the difference between the maximums suggested and state speed laws, and a lack of research made the proposed regulation dangerous.

Advocates of the law say it would reduce accidents and increase fuel-efficiency as well as safety.