Why two lights are better than one

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI--Statistics show that the average driver's visual acuity is impaired by up to 70% after dark. The U.S.-based National Safety Council says traffic death rates are three times greater at night than during the day. Baby Boomers drive more at night than their parents did and they're also living longer; living longer that is, unless they get into a fatal accident.

So in what might appear as a self-serving promotion of its products but what amounts to a badly needed public-service, the LCD professionals at Lumileds LLC are launching a project called "The Philips Lighting Safety Campaign" to get drivers and fleet owners to ensure vehicles run as safely at night as possible.

The heart of the program: reminding vehicle owners that lights wear out over time and need replacing, two at a time. Often, motorists only replace the bulb that has burned out or is failing. This is not advisable because, replacing just one failed bulb can result in an unbalanced or unpredictable headlight beam and potentially present a safety risk.

From the driver's perspective, the road ahead will not be properly lit and the driver will not get the full benefit of the vehicle’s headlights as the vehicle maker originally intended. From an oncoming driver’s perspective, an uneven headlamp beam can create an equally risky safety issue.

According to Ann-Marie Hines, Sr. Marketing Manager, Lumileds, lights wear out gradually but it's difficult to notice. “The filament in a headlight ages with use, time, and exposure to the elements," says Hines. "As a result it becomes fragile and starts to deteriorate, and this causes the light output to diminish. At the end of a typical service life headlight bulbs will likely be projecting a much shorter and less powerful beam light, than when they were new. From a driver’s point of view this is a critical safety concern.”

Headlight bulbs start to deteriorate and lose effectiveness after two years.

The call to replace important auto parts in pairs in not a new concept. Experts recommend tires, brakes, shocks, and wiper blades and other components should be replaced in pairs to ensure the vehicle is properly balanced and functioning safely.

Philips' new safety campaign, “Change in pairs” is built around the overall theme: “Don’t compromise on safety, change in pairs. Two new headlamps are safer than one.”

Lumileds was formed in November 1999 as a joint venture between Philips Lighting and Agilent Technologies.