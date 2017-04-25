Wingman Advanced standard on Peterbilt 579

Bendix's Wingman Advanced Collision Mitigation System will become a standard offering on Peterbilt’s Model 579 beginning July 1.

The radar-based collision mitigation system incorporates adaptive cruise control with braking as well as autonomous emergency braking. Warnings and active interventions include following distance, impact and stationary object alerts, independent of cruise control. When cruise control is used, the system will actually reduce the throttle, engage the engine retarder, or apply foundation brakes.

Audible and visual alerts are available above 16 kilometers per hour, and offer up to three seconds of warning before a potential impact.

Wingman Advanced has been an option on Peterbilt trucks since 2012.