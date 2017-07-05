Winkler: Where big rigs mean big hearts

WINKLER, MB—Four years ago, 15 big rigs participated in the Big Rigs Big Hearts truck rally for charity in this south Central Manitoba community of about 15,000 people. This year, organizers are expecting more than 120. The beneficiaries of the fund raiser change each year and in 2017, money raised will be split between the Stars Air Ambulance and the family of Alexander Sawatzky, a six-year-old local boy who has been battling terminal cancer.

In 2015, a total of 115 big rigs participated and a band called Jake Brake performed in the evening.

This year’s event is at a new location: the Main Plaza Parking lot in downtown Winkler. The event runs all day Saturday July 15 and is capped off at 8:15 p.m. with the massive truck rally that winds its way through local streets.

Another change for this year’s event is, according to the Big Rigs Big Hearts 2017 Facebook page, “instead of so many smaller prizes, how about a few big prizes? One of our top prizes includes a Travel Voucher worth $2,500 for you to go and enjoy a vacation this winter! Tickets for this draw will be available the day of the event and we cannot wait to give this prize away! #dreamingofsomewherewarm.”

Want to find out more? Click here.

Want to register a truck? Click here.