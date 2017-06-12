Winnipeg walkers raise $200,000

WINNIPEG--On Saturday a 90-member team from Maxim Truck & Trailer raised more than $200,000 for charity.

The drive was part of the CancerCare Manitoba’s “Challenge for Life,” which is now in its 10th year and which this year, raised a combined total of $1,090,786.

Maxim CEO Doug Harvey headed up the Maxim team and was named the event’s top fund raiser.

Maxim has been a long-time supporter of many charities including those funding community organizations, the arts, amateur sports and health.

"I'm proud of the staff, customers, suppliers and friends who continually support and participate in activities that give back to our community," says Harvey. "Giving back is part of our culture at Maxim."

Maxim Truck & Trailer has 17 branch offices and over 600 employees in 11 cities from Vancouver to Montreal.