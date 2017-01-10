Women truckers from Aus.,N.Z., U.K, and elsewhere coming to Canada

OTTAWA, ON--A globally representative panel comprised of dynamic women from Australia, Denmark, England, New Zealand, and Sweden will be sharing their insights on a panel discussion at Trucking HR Canadas’ 2017 Women with Drive summit. The third annual summit will be held March 2, 2017 and hosted at the Sheraton Toronto Airport Hotel and Conference Centre.

The panel includes:

 Heather Jones, a veteran heavy vehicle driver from Australia with over 25 years’ experience. Jones actively promotes the transport industry as a long-term, rewarding career opportunity for women and she is a passionate advocate for road safety. She mentors new-to-the-industry drivers in all aspects of truck operations and teaches them the “tricks of the trade” over a 160hour mentoring program.

 Vibeke Theisel, a professional truck driver from Denmark goes by the name of “Road Queen,” a name she recently picked up from her coworkers once she obtained her truck drivers’ license. She comes to the industry after spending five years in nursing.

 Jenny Tipping, a professional competence (CPC) trainer and heavy vehicle driver is from England. After 12 years in the UK transport industry, Tipping is a well-respected thought leader in the field of gender and the transport and logistics industry. She was part of an expert panel for the UK Parliament Transport Select Committee and was quoted in their subsequent report on the driver shortage.

 Meryn Morrison, a health-and-safety compliance manager from New Zealand has been involved in transport for over 30 years. Morrison was the first woman to be on an executive of a road transport association andfor is now chair of Women in Road Transport New Zealand.

 Elin Engström, a truck driver, and test-driving coordinator from Sweden, feels particularly proud that she has had the opportunity to mentor plenty of new employees. She now leads a group of test drivers with her female colleague at Scania.

“This panel provides a unique learning opportunity and new perspectives for the trucking industry,” says Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “Other countries face similar challenges in recruiting the workers they need, and having these five women join us to share their experiences is an exciting opportunity.”

To learn more about Women with Drive click here.