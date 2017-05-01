Work continues on Gordie Howe bridge project

WINDSOR, ON – Progress on the Gordie Howe International Bridge continues as the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) has announced three work contracts have been awarded for High Voltage Cabling and accessories, transmission and distribution line relocation works totaling roughly $86 million.

Awarding these preliminary contracts are part of Phase Two of the Preparatory Activities at the Canadian Point of Entry (POE) and will ensure the Canadian POE site will be ready for the private-sector partner selected to build the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

“The second stage of preparatory works is another step in delivering Canadian and US sites that are ready for construction to our eventual private-sector partner,” said Michael Cautillo, president and Chief Executive Officer of the WDBA. “The more work we complete now, the more quickly our partner will be able to begin construction after financial close.”

The work contracts have been awarded to Prysmian Cables and Systems Canada for cable and accessories, Valard Construction LP for transmission lines relocations, and AMS, a joint venture of Amico Infrastructures Inc and Mid-South Contractors for distribution line relocation work.

Because the location of the future Canadian POE contains overhead lines, many of these overhead lines will be moved underground, while some will be connected onto new transmission towers.

“Hydro One is proud to be a part of this transformative project,” Mayo Schmidt, president and Chief Executive Officer of Hydro one Limited and Hydro One Inc. “Working with the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority to make the new bridge a reality for Canadian and American businesses and travelers is a top priority.”

Working closely with Hydro One, WDBA will also work with West Windsor Power to relocate high-voltage transmission lines that will be impacted by the project.

At this point, it is anticipated the Phase Two activities will be completed in mid-2018.