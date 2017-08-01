Work Truck Show back for 2018-19

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI – The Work Truck Show and Green Truck Summit will return to their early March timeslots in 2018 and 2019, organizers at NTEA report.

The 2018 Work Truck Show runs from March 6-9 in 2018, and March 5-8 in 2019. In both years, the shows will be held in the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Work Truck Show focuses on vocational trucks, vans, vehicle components and truck equipment, while the companion Green Truck Summit focuses on options such as alternative fuels and electric vehicles. Both events are run by NTEA, which is an association representing the work truck industry.

Registration for The Work Truck Show 2018 opens this fall at www.worktruckshow.com.