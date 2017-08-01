Workhorse helping Brinks energize its US fleet

CINCINNATI, OH. – Brinks is adding vehicles with spark to its fleet in the United States.

Workhorse Group Inc. announced the armored car transportation company purchased two of its electric trucks to carry out deliveries in California and Chicago.

The Workhorse Class 5 E-GEN and E-100 chassis will be paired with the Brinks’ distinctive body to create a zero-emissions delivery vehicle, and a reduced-emissions vehicle for the secure logistics organization.

Workhorse says its E-100 all-electric, zero emission truck achieves 37.5 MPGe fuel efficiency, with an average range of 160 kilometers on a single charge depending on duty cycle.

The E-GEN battery-electric extended range step van achieves 30 MPGe fuel efficiency, with a reported average range of 96 kilometers all-electric, plus an additional 96 kilometers using the integrated BMW range extender, which can reduce emissions by up to 75%.

Both vehicles use Panasonic Lithium Ion battery packs, and incorporate Workhorse's chassis design, powertrain, battery management system, and Metron telematics system into the design.

Workhorse CEO Steve Burns said the company is thrilled to be helping to energize the Brinks fleet with an electrification plan which is not only environmentally sound, but cost-efficient.

"Our medium-duty E-100 and E-GEN vehicles save our customers an estimated $150,000in total cost of ownership savings per truck over a lifetime of use. Workhorse electric trucks lessen impact on the environment, while breaking dependency on petroleum based fuels."