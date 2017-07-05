You shoot, you score, in two trucking photo contests

LONDON, ON – Healthy Team, along with NAL Insurance, TA Petro, and ONE20 are launching two photo contests for the trucking industry this month. The contest will raise awareness for driver health and wellness and showcase the unique lifestyle on the road through participant submitted photos.

The first photo contest is sponsored by NAL Insurance. To enter this contest, take a picture of your company team (staff and/or drivers) doing something to raise awareness for health in the trucking industry. Examples include a photo of your staff flexing, doing group exercises, or anything creative and health-related that you can think of! All photos must be sent to contest@healthyteam.com to enter. All photo entries will be displayed on www.healthyteam.com and the team photo with the most likes/votes in July will be featured in a Truck News Advertisement valued at $3,000.

The second photo contest is specifically for drivers and is sponsored by TA Petro and ONE20. To enter this photo contest, take a picture of your nice clean truck, a beautiful view on the road, or anything that shows the trucking lifestyle in a positive light. Be creative and show off what you love about the industry! All photos must be sent to contest@healthyteam.com to enter. All photo entries will be displayed on www.healthyteam.com and the photo with the most likes during the month of July will win a $300 in TA Petro gift cards and a ONE20 Driver Samsung Tablet.

“The goal of these photo contests is to showcase unique images captured of the trucking industry and to raise awareness for driver health and wellness,” says Aaron Lindsay, VP of Marketing with HealthyTeam.com.

If you have any questions about the contest or driver health & wellness, email info@healthyteam.com.

HealthyTeam is a diet, health and fitness community. Their mobile app allows users to track meals, workouts and more. Since launching in May, over 1,000 drivers and staff from the trucking industry have joined their community in the app to get education and support from other people passionate about health. www.healthyteam.com

NAL Insurance currently insures over 285 fleet and 8,000 Owner Operators in North America, protecting their family, their business, and their lifestyle. www.nalinsurance.com

TA and Petro Stopping Centers is the largest full-service travel center company in the United States, serving professional drivers and motorists alike. Their mission is to take care of all highway travelers in the finest full-service facilities on the road. And, with over 30 years of experience, TravelCenters of America has established itself as a leader in serving travelers. www.ta-petro.com

ONE20 is inspired by the voices of thousands of professional drivers, along with some of the biggest names in trucking, technology, and driver services, we created ONE20—the first free membership created exclusively for professional truck drivers. We provide free tools and services such as truck-safe navigation, a subscription-free ELD, deals and discounts on the road, and the ability for drivers to rate and review their everyday stops. Together, we’ll help drivers find benefits not found anywhere else—and radically improve life on the road. www.one20.com