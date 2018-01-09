Today's Trucking

ELD Day for Canada

BRAMPTON, ON -- It ultimately proved to be just a matter of time. On December 18, the same day that the U.S. mandated Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) to track Hours of Service, Canada’s Transport Minister Marc Garneau took to the podium to unveil plans to introduce similar rules on this side of the border.

Pulse Survey: A look at your health

TORONTO, ON -- A lot of people make New Year's resolutions to hit the gym and eat more vegetables, but it takes effort throughout the year to remain healthy -- especially when it comes to life on the road. In this month's Pulse Survey, Today's Trucking asked for thoughts on health and wellness.

Class 8 truck orders remain strong

BLOOMINGTON, IN - North America's Class 8 truck orders pushed passed 30,000 units for the third month in a row this December - reaching 37,200 units - and totalling about 290,000 truck orders for the year, FTR says.

Yard Dogs: Equipment to keep trailers on the move

TORONTO, ON -- Yard dogs, hostlers, terminal tractors, shunt trucks ... they are known by a variety of names, but serve a single purpose. Moving trailers around. They are common at distribution centers, marine terminals, and rail heads, and they are often used by larger carriers with cross-docking facilities.

TOP 10 of '17 -- Picks for the top products of the year

TORONTO, ON -- An acquaintance of mine once quipped that he hates picking winners for different contests. Sure, you'll make a friend, he said, but you're still annoying plenty of people who didn't make the cut. So it is when picking the Top 10 products of the year. Today's Trucking's annual look at the top in tech involves looking at...

