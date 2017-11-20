18 wheels is bringing Christmas to those in need

DIEPPE, NB – The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA) and the Trucks for Change Network are loading up Christmas onto 18 wheels, and bringing it to those in need this year.

The groups are organizing an industry-wide food collection drive from Nov. 27 to Dec. 11 to support food banks in communities across Atlantic Canada.

The drive is being called the “18 Wheels of Christmas in Atlantic Canada.” The groups say it was inspired by Rosenau Transport who originally developed the project several years ago to support food banks in Alberta.

Highway carriers and allied trades throughout Atlantic Canada are being asked to collect food at their businesses during the two-week collection period. Volunteer trucking companies will be picking up the non-perishable food items from businesses during the week of December 11 nd delivered to leading regional charity food hubs in each province.

The groups that will be receiving the donations in each region are Feed Nova Scotia located in Halifax, the New Brunswick Association of Food Banks in Moncton, the Community Food Sharing Association in St. John’s, Newfoundland, and PEI Association of Food Banks in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. These charity food hubs will then distribute to over 200 local food banks that serve those in need across Atlantic Canada.

Trucks for Change Network president Pete Dalmazzi says partnering with their trusted provincial charity food hubs allows them to make the greatest difference for Atlantic Canadians in need.

“18 Wheels of Christmas is about the trucking industry joining hands to help families and individuals experiencing hunger during the Christmas season,” he said.