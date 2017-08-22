3,000 driver violations flagged in CVSA blitz

GREENBELT, MD – Nearly 3,000 drivers and 12,000 trucks were placed out-of-service by local law enforcement in Canada and the United States during the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) annual road check blitz.

June 6-8, 2017 marked the 30th anniversary of the annual enforcement event, called International Roadcheck. More than 62,000 large trucks and buses were given Level I, II, and III inspections over three days.

Of the nearly 41,000 Level I inspections given, 23% were placed out of service for vehicle-related violations. The top three out-of-service vehicle violations were for brake systems, cargo securement, and tire or wheel violations.

Another 290 vehicles were placed out-of-service for vehicle violations related to the transportation of hazardous or dangerous goods. Top violations included loading and securement, shipping papers, and placarding.

Just over 2,900 driver-related violations were handed down, with hours-of-service violations topping the list of reasons, followed by having the wrong class license, and making false log book entries.

Each year the CVSA picks a theme, and encourages inspectors to place special emphasis on that issue. This year’s theme was cargo securement. Nearly 3,300 violations were handed out in five categories related to that theme.

A driver or vehicle is only rendered out-of-service during an inspection if the noted infraction is critical, or if the vehicle or driver meet the CVSA and North American Standard (NAS) out-of-service criteria. Once placed out-of-service, the driver or vehicle cannot return to service unless the violations are fixed.

Enforcement officials also handed out 710 citations for seatbelt violations.

International Roadcheck is the largest targeted enforcement program on commercial motor vehicles in the world, with an average of 13 trucks or buses inspected every minute during the blitz.