3rd Eye for Western Star
Posted: Nov 21, 2017 8:07 AM | Last Updated: Nov 21, 2017 8:07 AM
Western Star is now offering 3rd Eye Backup Cameras and Radar option packages.
3rd Eye systems record and transmit data about the truck, its surroundings, and video in real time, and lets drivers know exactly how far they are from objects when backing.
All the data is transmitted through a single connection, simplifying installation and maintenance, the company says.
