Accuride reshaping distribution network

EVANSVILLE, IN – Accuride will extend its distribution network in the first quarter of 2018, adding five new North American distribution centers to support Accuride, KIC, and Gunite products.

This May the company expanded its footprint when it acquired KIC, a maker of wheels and wheel ends. Realigned facilities will allow mixed shipments of all the product brands.

The regional presence and inventory stocking plan will help to reduce lead times on the majority of products, Accuride says. The primary distribution center will remain in Batavia, Illinois.

“Combining the complimentary product and technology offerings of Accuride, KIC, and Gunite this year enables us to provide customers a greater range of solutions than ever before,” said Rick Dauch, Accuride president and Chief Executive Officer. “With our expanded distribution network, our products will be available when and where customers need them, on shorter, competitive lead times for our most popular, in-demand products.”