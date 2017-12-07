Allison names global marketing director

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Otto Szalavari is being promoted to a senior role in the marketing of Allison Transmissions, serving as the new managing director – global marketing. He joined the company in February as director – global marketing information and product strategy.

“During his short period of time with Allison, Otto has more than proven his ability to tackle challenges and generate results,” said John Coll, senior vice president - global marketing, sales and service. “I look forward to watching him lead our marketing team and further expand the Allison brand across the world.”

Szalavari’s primary responsibilities will include gaining market insights, global marketing brand management and communications, developing and deploying key sales tools, and assessing markets segments.

In his previous role he was responsible for “market intelligence” activities such as understanding market size, market trends, and competitive positioning.