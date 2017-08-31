0 Comments
AMTA building test track in Edmonton
Posted: Aug 31, 2017 7:23 AM | Last Updated: Aug 31, 2017 7:23 AM
EDMONTON, AB – The Alberta Motor Transport Association is breaking new ground in September.
The group announced it will be putting shovels in the ground Sept. 6 to begin construction on its new office building and five-acre test track.
AMTA president Lorraine Card said the new track would provide the industry with a world-class training facility.
The new 20,000 sq.-ft. office space, located on the northeast section of the Edmonton International Airport, will replace the current office the group has outgrown.
Filed Under:AMTA • test track • Edmonton