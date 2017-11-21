Anti-gel fuel additive

Starfire is now shipping its Diesel Monster Anti-Gel and Rescue fuel additive.

The Diesel Monster Anti-Gel is formulated to fight waxing and gelling, and eliminate water in cold-weather conditions. It cleans and lubricates injectors and improves combustion, the company says.

Diesel Monster Rescue dissolves ice and wax in gelled fuel, and will not harm injectors or other components, the company says.