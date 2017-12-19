ATA applauds Electronic Logging Device mandate

ARLINGTON, VA – The American Trucking Associations is applauding the arrival of mandated Electronic Logging Devices in the U.S.

“Electronic Logging Devices have been legislated, promulgated and litigated – with Congress voting three times in the past five years in favor of this requirement and a federal court rejecting a challenge to the rule. The time has finally come to retire decades-old, burdensome paper logs that consume countless hours and are susceptible to fraud and put the safety of all motorists first. The benefits of this rule exceed the costs by more than $1 billion, making it a rule the ATA can firmly support and easily adopt,” said Chris Spear, the associations' president and Chief Executive Officer.

“Today marks the start of a new era of safety and efficiency for our industry and we thank the champions in the Department of Transportation and Congress who have gotten us to this point.”

The rule was first proposed in 2007 and finalized in 2010. Yesterday – on the same day the U.S. mandate took effect – Canada announced plans to require the devices by 2020.

“We firmly believe that America’s truck drivers – if they were operating legally within the hours-of-service rules before today – will see tremendous benefits in using an ELD. Whether in reduced crashes, less time spent on paperwork or in fewer errors in their logbooks,” Spear said. “The data, as well as our members’ experiences, with this technology tells us that ELDs reduce crashes, increase compliance with the hours rules and ultimately benefit our industry and the motoring public.”