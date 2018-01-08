ATA thanks retiring Transportation Chairman

WASHINGTON, DC – Fleets doing business across the border will see a new make-up to a major United States Regulatory body come November.

Chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure committee, Pennsylvania Representative Bill Shuster announced he will not be running again in the U.S. mid-term elections later this year.

President of the American Trucking Associations (ATA) Chris Spear issued a statement thanking Shuster on behalf of the industry, saying his service helped to improve and modernize the transportation system.

“Throughout his career, Chairman Shuster has been a champion for highway safety and the trucking industry, leading the charge for increased investment in the critical highway arteries that our trucks depend on to move the nation’s goods,” said Spear. “During his tenure, his Committee has led the way on moving bills through the process to actual enactment, and the trucking and freight industry are stronger for his work.”

The U.S. mid-term elections are scheduled for Nov. 6, 2018.