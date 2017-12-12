Atlantic association hands out honors

DIEPPE, NB – The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association has handed out a series of awards during festivities at the Delta Beauséjour in Moncton, New Brunswick.

“Each and every day people from our industry go above and beyond their typical responsibilities and make a difference. These efforts can range from a small act of kindness that brightens someone’s day, to heroic acts that save lives. Too often these go unrecognized,” said Dave Miller, association chairman.

Winners for 2017 included:

Dispatcher of the Year: Gary Alcorn of Armour Transportation Systems

Sponsored by TMW Systems

Driver of the Year: Jean-Claude (JC) Robichaud of Atlantic Pacific Transport

Sponsored by Volvo Trucks Canada

Good Samaritan: Glenn Nissen of Day & Ross Transportation Group

Sponsored by Marine Atlantic

Professional Driver Coach Award: Richard Burke, Atlantic Pacific Transport

Sponsored by Trucking Human Resource Sector Council

Safety to Motor Transportation: Carl Fiander of Palmer Atlantic

Sponsored by Northbridge Insurance

“We are pleased to pay tribute to these men for their hard work and dedication to the industry” said Jean Marc Picard, the association’s executive direcotr. “Each year the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association recognizes outstanding individuals who work behind the wheel or behind the desks of trucking companies that make a difference in our industry.”