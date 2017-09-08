Atlantic educational session handles hot topics

TURO, NS – The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) is bringing its half-day cross-country educational sessions to Atlantic Canada.

Partnering with Trucking Human Resources Sector Council Atlantic, the group will be hosting the regional session as part of its educational tour of the country, Oct. 12.

The morning will cover such hot topics as an electronic logging device (ELD) mandate update, what the legalization of marijuana will mean for the trucking industry, and youth recruitment in trucking.

The seminar aims to support fleets as they navigate upcoming changes to the industry landscape, helping them to better understand the impacts of new legislation.

While Canada is still waiting on a proposed ELD mandate at home, the United States mandate comes into effect Dec. 18 of this year. Mike Millian, the President of the PMTC, will use the ELD session to provide attendees with the latest updates on both sides of the border, as well as the latest timelines for compliance.

Meanwhile, north of the border the federal government is still on track to make marijuana legal by July 1, 2018. With just under 10 months to go, the head of Patterson Law’s labor and employment team, Kimberly Pochini, will be helping owners understand what their responsibilities are, and how to prepare themselves and their employees.

Finally, with labor already tight, and the industry facing growing shortages in all areas, Kelly Henderson, executive director of Trucking Human Resources Sector Council Atlantic, will discuss how to recruit and engage youth.

The day will run from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Those wishing to attend can register by emailing Vanessa Cox at info@pmtc.ca.