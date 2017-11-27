Bandag announces new director

NASHVILLE, TN – Bridgestone Americas is welcoming LaTres Jarrett as the new director of marketing at Bandag, its line dedicated to the research, development, and manufacturing of premium retreads.

Jarrett will be responsible for leading strategic marketing efforts to revitalize and grow the brand, Bridgestone says.

Eric Higgs, vice president of marketing for the commercial tire group at Bridgestone Americas, says they are excited to be working with Jarrett, who has more than 16 years of experience in brand-building and customer strategies.

Prior to joining Bandag, Jarrett managed marketing campaigns for leading brands such as Pepsi, Gatorade, Cap’n Crunch and Dole, among others. She also facilitated licensing partnerships on behalf of CSM Bakery Solutions with brands such as Hershey, Cinnabon, Oreo and Welch’s. Jarrett earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan and a Masters in Chemical Engineering from the University of Louisville.