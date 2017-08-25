B.C. says goodbye to tolls on two bridges

COQUITLAM, B.C. – Commercial drivers travelling in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia, could save up to $4,500 a year beginning Sept. 1.

Premier Horgan announced the elimination of tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges in time for the Labor Day weekend.

The government says the eliminated tolls will also save about $1,500 a year for personal passenger vehicles.

The two bridges connect the Coquitlam area to the Surrey area across the Fraser river, seeing a combined 161,000 vehicles a day travel across them.

“Many people have been travelling out of their way to avoid tolls because they simply cannot afford them,” said Horgan. “Getting rid of tolls will shorten commute times and clear up other routes, so people can spend less time stuck in traffic and more time with their families.”

Currently the toll for commercial vehicles crossing the Port Mann bridge is CAN$9.45, and CAN$10.70 for the Golden Ears bridge.

Bills issued for tolls up to the end of August will still need to be paid. The tolling for both bridges will stop at midnight on Sept. 1.