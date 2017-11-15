BREAKING BCTA names Earle as president/ CEO

LANGLEY, BC – The British Columbia Trucking Association (BCTA) will begin the new year with a new president and Chief Executive Officer.

The association announced Dave Earle will assume the role on Jan. 8, 2018.

In the role he will be responsible for the overall management and direction of the provincial association, as well as promoting its interests and the interests of members with governments, the business community, and the public.

Earle most recently provided service to BC’s building trade signatory contractors as Vice President, Government Relations and HR Services for the Construction Labour Relations Association of BC (CLR). Before CLR, he worked as an adviser, manager and executive director with the provincial Ministry of Labour’s Employers’ Advisers Office.

Earle is also the past president of the Employers’ Forum, employer caucus chair for WorkSafeBC’s policy and practice consultation committee, and secretary of the Canadian Hoisting and Rigging Safety Council.

Dave holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Political Science from Simon Fraser University, and has studied at Camosun College and the Niagara Institute.