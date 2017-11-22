Bison takes seventh ATA safety award

ARLINGTON, VA – Canadian fleet Bison Transport has been named the winner of the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) National Truck Safety Contest.

The cross-border carrier won first place for the seventh consecutive year for having the lowest U.S. Department of Transportation recordable accident rate in the 100 million miles category.

Garth Pitzel, Bison Transport’s director of safety and driver development calls the award an honor.

“Our teams are dedicated to maintaining our reputation and distinction as North America’s Safest Fleet. We are committed to being an industry leader and are grateful for this recognition from the ATA,” he said.